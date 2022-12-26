Former Maoist guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal, known as Prachanda, will be sworn in on Monday as Nepal’s prime minister, after being appointed to the post on Sunday by the Himalayan country’s president.

Sagar Acharya, spokesman for President Bidya Devi Bhandari, said Dahal, 68, had been appointed prime minister and would be sworn in later this afternoon.

After the November 20 parliamentary elections, the ruling coalition of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, 76, lost its majority, although his party, the Nepalese Congress, remained the most important.

Dahal’s Maoist CPN party formed an alliance with another communist party, the CPN (UML) – they were just one party before the split – and six other formations, including the National Independent Party of television presenter Rabbi Lamichhane.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal remained hidden for years in the jungle during the civil war (1996-2006) that left nearly 17,000 dead and brought about the end of the monarchy in Nepal.

After the 2006 peace accords, Dahal transformed his Maoist revolutionary movement into a political party and took over as Prime Minister between 2008 and 2009, and again between 2016 and 2017.