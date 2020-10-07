Highlights: Former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar died on Wednesday

Ashwini Kumar was also the governor of Manipur and Nagaland

Ashwani Kumar found hanging from his noose in Shimla house

SP Mohit Chawla of Shimla confirmed the death of Ashwini

Shimla

Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar died on Wednesday. 70-year-old Ashwini Kumar has been found hanging on the noose in his house in Shimla. SP Shimla Mohit Chawla has confirmed this.

According to preliminary information, Ashwini committed suicide. However, the reason behind his taking such steps has not been known. Ashwini Kumar, a resident of Sirmaur, Himachal, was a 1973 batch IPS officer. He held the qualification iron in several positions including the Director of CBI, DGP of Himachal Pradesh.



Several major improvements made in Himachal Police while DGP

Ashwini made several reforms here after taking charge of the DGP of Himachal Pradesh Police in the year 2006. He started the digitization of Himachal Police and the use of computers at the station level. It was during his tenure that online registration of grievances started, which prevented people living in remote hill areas from running to the police station.



Himachal’s first police officer to become CBI director

Ashwani Kumar was made CBI director in July 2008. Ashwini was the first police officer in Himachal Pradesh to become CBI director. In May 2013, the then UPA government first made him the Governor of Nagaland and then in July 2013 he also made him the Governor of Manipur.