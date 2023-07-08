Former goalkeeper of the Netherlands national football team and the English Manchester United Edwin van der Sar was in intensive care at a hospital in Croatia on July 7, the publication reports. 24 Sata.

“Edwin van der Sar was admitted to the Split Center Clinical Hospital due to neurological problems. Located in the clinic of neurology. Diagnosis and treatment are ongoing. He is stable and feels good, ”the message says.

It is noted that in Croatia, the 52-year-old football player was on vacation. Van der Sar was taken to the hospital by helicopter, where he was suspected of having a brain hemorrhage.

Van der Sar retired on May 28, 2011. From November 2016 to May 2023, he held the position of General Director of the Ajax club. He is the only goalkeeper to have won the UEFA Champions League with two different clubs, Ajax in 1995 and Manchester United in 2008.

Earlier, on July 2, it was reported that after the first match of the pre-season international tournament (PARI Premier Cup) in St. Petersburg, in which the clubs Zenit and Neftchi met, the goalkeeper of the latter had to be hospitalized. It is known that the goalkeeper needed medical assistance due to the fact that midfielder “Zenith” Vladislav Saus crashed into him.