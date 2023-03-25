The president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, pardoned the former hotel manager who inspired the famous film “Hotel Rwanda”, about the genocide in the country in 1994, Paul Rusesabagina, sentenced in 2021 to 25 years in prison for crimes of terrorism, according to government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo confirmed this Friday (24th) to EFE.

“[Rusesabagina] had his prison sentence commuted by a presidential order after taking into account his requests for clemency,” Makolo told EFE, noting that the pardon also included 19 other members of the National Liberation Front (FLN) rebel group.

“He must be released tomorrow,” Makolo added of the fate of Rusesabagina, found guilty in 2021 of creating and financing the FLN in a trial criticized by the United States, the European Parliament and human rights groups, among others, for its alleged bias. .

“Rwanda highlights the constructive role of the US government in creating the conditions for a dialogue on this issue, as well as the mediation offered by the State of Qatar,” added the government spokeswoman.

As a source from the Ministry of Justice explained to EFE, the 68-year-old former manager will be taken after his release to the Qatari embassy in Kigali, “before being transferred to Qatar, where he will meet his family and then return to the USA”.

The Rwandan president thus responded to a letter from Rusesabagina dated October 14 and which EFE had access to, in which the prisoner “humbly asked for a pardon to be able to return with my family to the USA”.

“I would like to express my regret for any connection my work has with the [partido político] Rwanda’s Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD) may have had with the FLN’s violent actions. (…) Violence is never acceptable, including when used to achieve political goals,” he added.

“I will spend the rest of my days in the United States in silent reflection,” Rusesabagina promised in the letter.

Rwandan authorities detained Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and US permanent resident, in August 2020 after a plane that was supposed to take him to neighboring Burundi landed in Kigali in what his family and lawyers described as a “hijacking”.

On 20 September 2021, the Kigali Chamber of the High Court for International and Transboundary Crimes found him guilty of creating and funding the FLN, the armed wing of the MRCD.

The court handed down a sentence of 25 years in prison in a lawsuit criticized by NGOs such as Amnesty International (AI) and by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who last August, during an official visit to Rwanda, He said he was “convinced that the trial was not fair”.

Rusesabagina is known worldwide for having been the manager of the Thousand Hills Hotel in Kigali, which housed more than a thousand Tutsis and moderate Hutus to save them from death during the 1994 genocide, events that inspired the 2004 film “Hotel Rwanda”.

The former manager later became a highly critical opponent of Kagame, who has ruled Rwanda with an iron fist since 2000.

In a video posted to YouTube in 2018, five months after the FLN claimed responsibility for an attack that killed two civilians in southwestern Rwanda, Rusesabagina said that “the people of Rwanda can no longer tolerate cruelty and mistreatment. [do regime de Kagame]” and called for “unconditional support” for this armed organization.

Since coming to power in 2000, the Rwandan president has gained international recognition for his economic successes and for rebuilding the country after the 1994 genocide.

However, human rights organizations have on several occasions denounced arbitrary arrests and disappearances of dissidents at the hands of his government.

Freedom House’s Freedom in the World 2022 report found that while the Rwandan regime has maintained stability and economic growth in the country, it has also suppressed political dissent through widespread surveillance, intimidation, torture and alleged killings of exiled dissidents.