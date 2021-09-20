Former manager who inspired film “Hotel Rwanda” is convicted of terrorism

Paul Rusesabagina appeared only during the first hearings and was not present during the trial| Photo: EFE/EPA/EUGENE UWIMANA

Paul Rusesabagina, a former hotel manager whose story was told in the film “Hotel Rwanda” (2004), was sentenced on Monday (20) by a local court to 25 years in prison on terrorism charges. A critic of the country’s current president, Paul Kagame, he denied all the accusations and said he was kidnapped in Dubai this year to stand trial, according to information supplied by Reuters.

The Public Ministry had asked for life in prison for Rusesabagina on nine counts, including terrorism, arson, hostage taking and formation of an armed rebel group; he was convicted in eight of them. Rusesabagina, 67, refused to participate in the trial and did not appear in court – he was only present at the first hearings.

He claimed to have a leadership role in the opposition Movement for Democratic Change of Rwanda (MRCD), but denied responsibility for the violence perpetrated by the group’s armed wing, the National Liberation Front (FLN).

In the movie “Hotel Rwanda” he was played by actor Don Cheadle. The plot shows how Rusesabagina sheltered more than 1,200 refugees in the hotel she managed during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.