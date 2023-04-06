The former manager of “Son Tentación” Gustavo Robles spoke with a reporter from the program “Magaly TV, the firm” and attacked Eduardo Rabanal, now ex-partner of the singer Paula Arias. After the former soccer player maintained that thanks to him there was a change in the orchestra, the former representative of the group came out to rant against the athlete. “It does make me uncomfortable that a person who has come last comes to say that this was not done before,” he added indignantly.

After being asked whether the discussions with the sauce boat grew as a result of his romance with the soccer player, the former representative of “Son Tentación” confirmed this fact. “Yes obviously. The last stage was the one where we had the most discrepancies because before she made a decision she consulted me, but in the end it was more dictating and she was more closed. She had never behaved like that.”he pointed Oak trees.

#manager #Son #Tentación #reveals #problems #Paula #Arias #began #Eduardo #Rabanal #joined #orchestra