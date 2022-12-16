Genoa – Farewell to Cagliari is fresh, very fresh. But Stephen Pumpkin head he wants to get back on track soon, even if for the moment he is limited to being a spectator. Like ten days ago when he was at Ferraris for Genoa-Sudtirol. He has lived in Varazze for years and Genoa has remained in his heart, on Sunday he will be back at the stadium for the match against leaders Frosinone.

Surprised to see Grosso’s team already on the run?

«No, because at the beginning of the season I said that for me four teams were to be considered in the running for Serie A: Genoa, Cagliari, Frosinone and Parma. Frosinone is the most B team of the group, well built by an expert manager like Angelozzi and with a president who I consider a friend like Stirpe».

Last year two expert directors like Corvino and Braida went to Serie A: will it be Angelozzi’s turn this time?

«He’s from the same year as me, he’s an excellent manager and I hope so, for him and for Stirpe. A great president, he had extended my contract in Frosinone after a year as a consultant but I said nothing to him and returned to Genoa, putting him in front of a fait accompli. I didn’t behave well, I regretted it because he didn’t deserve it. But at that moment I didn’t know how to tell him that I wanted to return to Genoa, the call was too strong. We have had excellent relations since the time I signed Bocchetti from Frosinone».

Speaking of Bocchetti, with Palladino and Gilardino the number of his former players who have become coaches increases more and more.

«I was talking about it a little while ago with Gasperini. Laughing, I told him that everyone says that in Serie A there are his pupils but the reality is that they are all players or coaches I bet on, including him when he arrived at Genoa.

Surprised to see them coach?

«Of some I have always been certain, such as D’Aversa for example. The only one I would never have said could become a coach was Nicola: as a player he was crazy, one of those who entertain in the locker room. Instead he has become an excellent coach ».

And Gilardino?

«We are neighbors in Biella, we live a short distance away. I’m happy to see him on the Genoa bench, I wish him to beat Frosinone and be able to bring Genoa back to Serie A. He’s a good boy, he deserves it. And he too arrived at Genoa with me. It was a long negotiation with Corvino, then at Fiorentina: he was already an established player and it wasn’t easy to bring him to Genoa but we succeeded ».

Is there any player you expect more from?

«Coda has done well so far but he can do even better, he must be put in a position to play the striker that everyone knows. And then I bet on Aramu, I won’t deny that I wanted to take him to Cagliari but I couldn’t because I didn’t have the money. I saw him against Sudtirol, he showed how decisive he can be ».

It is said that Gasperini may return to Genoa next season: is it the usual gossip or is there some truth to it?

“I don’t know but I’m not ruling anything out. Gasperini loves Genoa, he has remained very close to this team. If the Grifone wanted to bet on him again, he would make the best choice, look at what Piero has done in recent years with Atalanta. And let’s not forget that he brought Genoa to Europe twice ».

What should Gilardino of Frosinone fear?

«Angelozzi has built a very balanced team, the right mix between young players and expert players: Lucioni in defense, Mulattieri in attack, just to name a few. However, Genoa have an important squad and then play in their stadium with the fans ready to support them. It’s not a little, it can become a lot.”