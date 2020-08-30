In Makhachkala, a former patrol officer was killed. This was reported by the “360” TV channel.

The killer voluntarily confessed to the police. He said that the murdered man invited him to visit and began to harass him. As a result, the victim died on the spot due to multiple stab wounds.

Investigators seized the murder weapon and took samples from the crime scene.

The TV channel found out that the complete namesake of the murdered man had owned a law firm in Makhachkala since 2018.

In 2019, a Russian woman was accused of murdering her rapist. The woman and her acquaintance came to the man’s apartment, took him to a deserted place, beat him and strangled him with metal wire. When he stopped showing signs of life, the couple fled the scene.