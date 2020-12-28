Rakeshwari state Laxmi and two children left Brijraj Singh
The 52-year-old former Maharawal family consists of wife Rameshwari Rajya Lakshmi and two sons Yuvraj Kumar Chetanyaraj Singh Bhati and Rajkumar Janmejya Raj Singh Bhati.
A liver transplant was needed
The former Maharawal of Jaisalmer was admitted to a private hospital in Jodhpur earlier due to stomach upset. Here, the doctors examined him and found that he had a malfunction in his liver and needed to be transplanted.
Medanta hospital delivered via yer ambulance
On Thursday, Brijraj Singh was rushed to Medanta Hospital via air ambulance due to increasing discomfort. Where he died on Monday.
Brijraj Singh was married in Nepal Dynasty
Former Maharawal Brijraj Singh was born on 13 November 1968 in Jaisalmer. Brijraj Singh was married on 28 January 1993 to Rameshwari Devi, daughter of Maharaja Sahadeva Shamsher Jung Bahadur of Nepal.
Tribute on social media
On hearing the sad news of the death of Maharaval Brijraj Singh, the flag of Jaisalmer’s historic Sonar fort was flagged. At the same time, there is a wave of mourning across the district with the news of his death. On social media too, grief is being expressed on behalf of Jaisalmer residents paying tribute to the death of former Maharawal Brijraj Singh.
