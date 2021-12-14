Alexandre Benalla, responsible for the personal security of the French president, was arrested along with his wife for an investigation that accuses him of taking advantage of his position to draw up a millionaire contract and guarantee the protection of the Russian Iskander Makhmudov. Also involved is Vincent Crase, a ‘gendarme’ who worked in Macron’s Republic on the Move party.

This Tuesday, December 14, an investigation was made public that points to who was responsible for the personal security of French President Emmanuel Macron until 2018, Alexandre Benalla, for suspicions of corruption.

Benalla is accused of taking advantage of his position to facilitate an agreement that consisted of guaranteeing the safety of the Russian billionaire Iskander Makhmudov, considered a man close to Vladimir Putin, with an industrial empire in Russia, owner of property in France and who was even investigated by the Madrid prosecutor’s office on suspicion of belonging to a criminal organization, although the file did not progress.

The French media report that the former head of presidential security was arrested along with his wife, apparently also involved in that situation. In addition, another involved is Vincent Crase, a member of the gendarmerie and former employee of the La República en Marcha (LRM) party, founded by Macron.

The former collaborator of the French Head of State is questioned by the Brigade for the Suppression of Economic Crime (BRDE) in the framework of a preliminary investigation by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office.

Crase, in an interview in Paris-Normandy in April 2019, stated that there were no irregularities in the contract. “It was very clear, signed by lawyers and it was not false,” he said at that time. He also added that he never met Makhmudov. For its part, in May 2018, Benalla denied having participated in this alliance.

The member of the Gendarmerie explained that the pact contemplated “security and accompaniment” for the Russian and his children, who study in a school in Monaco, when they were in France, something that did not happen in the three months of bond.

The agreement was subcontracted to the company ‘Velours’, for which Benalla worked between October 2014 and November 2015. The digital Mediapart published that Makhmudov paid 294,000 euros, of which 172,200 euros went to the Velours account.

Benalla recently received a sentence of three years in prison, two without serving in jail, in a process for exercising disproportionate violence against civilians who demonstrated on May 1, 2018 and fraudulently using the diplomatic passport. For the cause of repression in the protest, Crase received two years in prison exempt from serving.

