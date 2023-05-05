The former lover of serial poisoner Alexei Vygovsky, who operated on trains and train stations in Moscow in the 2000s, Anastasia said that he knew how to take care of himself, bought branded clothes and was unsociable. The ex-cohabitant announced this in a conversation with Izvestia on May 5.

“I rather guessed that something was wrong, but I didn’t know (about Vyhovsky’s crimes – Ed.). He said that he works in buying used phones, travels, sells, ”Anastasia shared her memories.

The girl noted that there were no beautiful courtship from Vygovsky. She earned money for herself. In addition, he forced her to take out a loan to buy a car. At the same time, the woman said that Alexey forbade her to communicate with friends and tried to suggest that they were unreliable.

“He was unsociable, and I was young and stupid. <...> If he met some decent people who needed to be impressed, then he became quite a gallant gentleman. And if there was no benefit for him, <...> he had a sharply negative attitude towards the person, ”the interlocutor clarified.

When Vygovsky’s crimes were revealed, he asked his cohabitant to hire an expensive lawyer and get him out of prison. However, when the details of some of the crimes of the crimes were revealed, the kopeck piece refused his request.

Earlier in the day, it became known about new data in the case of a serial poisoner. Former investigator Alexei Vygovsky Denis Zharenov told Izvestia that in some cases a man committed crimes with accomplices. Thus, the investigator noted that in several episodes, the involvement of two acquaintances of the poisoner, Ilya Trubanov and Shukhrat Juraev, was established.

On May 4, the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation published a video of the interrogation of a serial poisoner, where he told how he committed crimes. During the investigative experiment, Vyhovsky showed how he poured poisonous substances in transport, from which the victims lost consciousness and died.

Then the department also reported that it had established Vyhovsky’s involvement in another 22 deaths.

The man had a previous conviction. In 2011, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for participating in other robbery episodes.