Former lover of TV presenter Olga Buzovoy blogger David Manukyan (Dava) will become the host of the reality show “Dom-2” on the “Yu” TV channel. It is reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

It is noted that Dava started filming on the project. TV shows with his participation are planned to be shown on the air from June 1. At the same time, Manukyan will be one of the main hosts of “House-2”, along with his colleagues.

Earlier, Buzova herself was a participant and presenter of “House-2” for many years. In April of this year, she confirmed that she had refused to restart the reality show on the Yu channel. It was unofficially stated that TNT could oppose Buzova’s participation in the project and that she was allegedly paid 30 million rubles. However, other sources claim that money was not featured in this story.

At the same time, after leaving “Yu” the presenter received a new show of her own on the TNT channel. The working title of the new program is Celebrity. According to the format of the show, stars of Russian show business, cinema and sports will visit Buzova and participate in all kinds of gaming activities and tell stories from her personal life.