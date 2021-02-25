Fans suspected the former lover of TV presenter and singer Olga Buzova, rapper and blogger David Manukyan, known as Dava, of plastic surgery on the face and body. Blogger Anton S drew attention to the star’s story in his Telegram-channel.

The 27-year-old performer has published a series of videos in which he lies in a white coat in a hospital ward with a bandaged head. Manukyan claims that he underwent a planned operation. “Everything is fine, everything is clear, don’t worry about me,” said the singer.

However, blogger Anton S told subscribers that Dava is at the GMTClinic, a multidisciplinary center for modern aesthetic medicine and cosmetology. According to one of the visitors to the clinic, contacted by the author of the Telegram channel, the rapper performed several plastic surgeries and procedures, in particular, liposuction of the back, chin and abdomen, as well as mini-abdominoplasty (lifting of the lower abdomen without changing the location of the navel, – approx. “Lenta.ru”).

Olga Buzova announced her separation from Dava in January 2021. Then the TV presenter called herself a “free girl” and asked subscribers not to ask her questions about their relationship. Later, she published part of the obscene correspondence with the blogger on WhatsApp, in which she called him a monster.