Former lover of the host Olga Buzova, blogger David Manukyan (Dava) praised the dancer Daria Paley, calling her an example of a devoted girl. The comment appeared under her fresh post in Instagram, where Paley is captured with her husband.

“You have become for me an example of a devoted girl who treats her man and her family with trepidation and respect. And besides that, you are a professional in your field! I am always by your side, ”wrote Manukyan.

Manukyan and Paley performed together on the show “Dancing with the Stars”. The couple took second place, losing the victory to Sergei Lazarev and Ekaterina Osipova.

On January 22, Buzova announced her breakup with Dava. The singer told the subscribers that she had become a “free girl.” According to her, the former partner turned out to be a monster: he “did terrible and incomprehensible things.”

In early March, Buzova published a story on her Instagram, in which she stated that Paley had blocked her on the social network. After a few minutes, the singer deleted her message.