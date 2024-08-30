Russian-born ex-footballer Aliyev approves actions of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region

Former Lokomotiv and Ukrainian national team footballer Oleksandr Aliyev called on the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) to carry out reprisals against the civilian population of the Kursk region. He published a video message addressed to the Ukrainian military on Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

Aliyev addressed the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters and asked those servicemen who are in the Kursk region to move forward, take care of themselves, and also to exterminate the “evil spirits” and the civilian population.

Aliyev may be recognized as a terrorist in Russia

For such statements, the athlete could be declared a terrorist in Russia and sent to prison. After Aliyev’s video address, activists from the Veterans of Russia movement contacted to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, with a request to check the athlete’s statements for violations of Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Public calls for terrorist activity, public justification of terrorism or propaganda of terrorism.” According to the law, the former Lokomotiv footballer faces up to seven years in prison.

Photo: Alex Morton/Reuters

The Veterans of Russia also demanded that Aliyev be included in the register of terrorists and extremists. They believe that his statements are a direct call for violence, a violation of the rights of Russians, and can be qualified as justification of terrorism and public calls for terrorist and extremist activity.

“It is necessary that he appears before the Russian justice system,” said the movement’s chairman Ildar Rezyapov. According to him, the athlete should be severely punished, despite the fact that he is not in Russia.

The ex-footballer’s mother lives in Kursk

It is known that the former Lokomotiv footballer was born in 1985 in Khabarovsk, where he lived with his family until he was 12. His paternal grandfather was Caucasian. His father was a military pilot, and his mother was from the Kursk region. According to the latest datashe lives in Kursk. It was this region that Aliyev called for reprisals against civilians.

The athlete is believed to have a Russian passport, which he restored while playing for Moscow’s Lokomotiv. During his football career, Aliyev also played for Kiev’s Dynamo. In 2014, he moved to Makhachkala’s Anzhi, but left the club in 2015. Aliyev’s last teams were amateur Catanzaro and Ukrainian Inter from Boyarka.

Photo: Yan Dobronosov / Reuters

Since the beginning of the fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, more than 200 people have been injured

The battles between the Russian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region began on August 6 and have been going on for more than three weeks. First, Ukraine shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which it began storming the state border. A counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. According to the latest data, more than 200 residents have suffered since the beginning of the invasion of Ukrainian formations into the Russian region.

A source in the security forces reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers deliberately deal with civilians who are trying to leave the Kursk region. Also, according to him, cases of looting are often recorded.

The deputy battalion commander of the 9th motorized rifle regiment of the 11th army corps, call sign Cadet, told how Ukrainian soldiers dealt with children. Three schoolchildren, approximately 10-12 years old, tried to evacuate in the Malaya Loknya area in the Kursk region on a motorcycle with a sidecar. However, they were unable to leave; Ukrainian soldiers shot them in the back.