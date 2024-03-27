He Liverpool He continues working silently to find a replacement at the technician's level. Jurgen Klopp, There are several names that are heard and rumored, but few who actually have a chance of winning one of the benches. England.

The board, headed by the sports director Richard Hughesthey must find a coach worthy of the German, who stated a few months ago that he was tired and revealed that he will leave next June after 9 successful years.

Jurgen Klopp Photo:AFP Share

The name that sounds the strongest to occupy the position is that of the Spanish Xabi Alonso, with contract in Bayer Leverkusen, one of the great revelations this season in Europe, they are first in the German Bundesliga in an intense fight with Bayern Munich for the title, and they continue dreaming of the Europa League.

In fact, the journalist Richard Keys announced this week that the young coach with a past as a player in the Liverpool, He has already given his word to the board to land next season in the county of Merseyside and assume the position.

“As I always say when I share news like this, these big deals can always go wrong. “There are a lot of things that can go wrong when they are in the blue, whether it is a player or a manager/coach involved, but my information is that Alonso has decided on Liverpool,” he said.

Xabi Alonso Photo:AFP Share

Another of the names that are on the table is that of the Italian Roberto De Zerbi, who was a sensation last season upon his arrival at Brighton and it has been rumored that he is one of the top candidates to take over the bench Barcelona after the departure of Xavi Hernández.

Glen Johnson calls for a coach to match

. I know it sounds horrible and brutal to say it, but there is no chance that whoever comes next won't be better than Jürgen

The former player of Liverpool, Glen Johnson, He spoke this Wednesday with the media Betfred and was consulted about the replacement of Klopppointing out that the German's departure will leave a big void in the club, for this reason, they must look for a high-caliber coach.

“I think someone has to come after Jurgen Klopp and take the bullet first. “I know it sounds horrible and brutal to say it, but there is no chance that whoever comes next won't be better than Jürgen and that is a testament to the team he has built at Liverpool,” said the Englishman.

He added: “The best they can do is match it and that is a difficult place to start. I think an older manager needs to come in with that mindset and know that he's only going to be there for a couple of years. Once there is a decline, then you can give a younger manager a chance.

Luis Díaz and Jürgen Klopp Photo:EFE Share

Does De Zerbi's thumb go down?

Fans may be a little less enthusiastic about the prospect of him coming to Anfield considering the Brighton job

Starting from the basis that Liverpool must look for a top coach, the former right-back indicated that the name of From Zerbi the tribune may not like it Anfield Road, and his training methods could clash with some stars, although he does not rule out that he will lead the club to great success.

“You don't become a bad manager overnight, so the characteristics that potential suitors admire will still be there. Brighton have slipped in form, but with better players and the methods they have, then there is no “There's no reason he can't succeed at Liverpool, but the fans may be a little less enthusiastic about the prospect of him coming to Anfield considering the job at Brighton,” he said.

“Assume the position of Jürgen “It would be a huge role for someone who is in the initial stage of his managerial career,” Johnson explained about the names that are being heard, all under 45 years old, a young age for a coach.

Jurgen Klopp Photo:EFE Share

I would like to see him (Alonso) as Liverpool manager one day, but timing is everything in football

However, to glen The project that would have caught your attention Xabi Alonso with stars like Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz or Virgil van Dijk. “I would like to see him (Alonso) as Liverpool manager one day, but timing is everything in football and whoever comes next will be in the spotlight enormously.”

Finally, he spoke about the possible arrival of the DT signing Ruben Amorinwho has Sporting Lisbon as leader of the Portuguese league. “You would be a little cautious because the Premier League and the Primeira Liga are very different. Organizing a team and getting the players to play is the simple part, but understanding the demands of the Premier League and the speed of the league is something to which “He would have to get used to it. Signing players from another league is risky and the same goes for coaches.”

SPORTS