Luis Díaz’s father has been missing for more than four days. On Saturday afternoon, Luis Manuel Díaz was kidnapped by men who were traveling on a motorcycle in the municipality of Barrancas, in La Guajira..

Faced with this fact, the Military Forces have deployed an important rescue operation to find the whereabouts of the father of the Liverpool star of England.

House of the parents of Luis Díaz, player of the Colombian and Liverpool National Team. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Message of support for Luis Díaz in England

I am deeply shocked by the kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s parents

English media are closely following the case of Luis Díaz, who has not been in Liverpool’s last two games due to the kidnapping of his father. The guajiro He was absent in the game against Nottingham Forest, in the Premier League, and against Bournemouth, this Wednesday, in the English League Cup.

Faced with this difficult situation, John Aldridge, Former Liverpool player and newspaper columnist Liverpool Echo, He gave his opinion on what the Colombian Luis Díaz is experiencing.

“I am deeply shocked by the kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s parents. It is crazy, incredible,” said the former Irish player.

It is horrible for Luis Díaz (the kidnapping of his father), he must be living hell

Furthermore, he sympathized with ‘Lucho’: “It is horrible for Luis Díaz (the kidnapping of his father), he must be living hell. I wouldn’t know what to say to a colleague in a case like that.“explained the 65-year-old former player.

Aldridge highlighted Luis Díaz’s family as ‘very nice people’ and asked for the prompt release of ‘Mane’ Díaz, father of the Colombian National Team player.

“I have met Díaz’s family several times, since Sometimes they sit in our living room to watch games and they are really nice people. Now we hope that this can be solved,” concluded the former Liverpool footballer.

Luis Díaz’s parents were kidnapped in La Guajira. See also Mesut Özil generates scandal in the networks when discovering his controversial tattoo Photo: Instagram: Luis Díaz

