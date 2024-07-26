TASS: Former Lenfilm CEO Shcherbakov fled to Turkey in October 2023

Former CEO of the Lenfilm film studio Fyodor Shcherbakov, accused of extortion, fled to Turkey in October 2023, reports TASS.

According to him, Shcherbakov was put on the wanted list after he crossed the Russian border on October 25, 2023. He flew from Vnukovo Airport to Istanbul on flight TK-420.

Earlier, the court arrested Shcherbakov in absentia for two months. He is accused under Article 163 (“Extortion”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The term of arrest will be counted from the moment of his detention in Russia or extradition to his homeland.

Shcherbakov is involved in a criminal case of extortion from the top manager of the state corporation Rostec Vasily Brovko. As part of this case, his partners in the media holding 1MI Anton Safonov and Stanislav Deineko are in pretrial detention.