War veteran Hari Budha Magar is the first double amputee to climb Everest. “My reaction when I reached the top was: yes we did it! I hugged all the Sherpas and cried like a baby. I was so happy.” Hari Budha Magar lost both legs while serving in Afghanistan with the British Army. He climbed the peak of the world’s tallest mountain with prosthetic legs. “The way I achieve goals is by simply focusing on what I’m doing. There are so many distractions around you and in the world. Just focus on what you love to do and what you need to do. That’s all – she explains in one video after the record. One step at a time, we can climb Everest”.



01:04