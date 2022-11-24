The world of League of Legends It has become popular as the years go by, since the different tournaments gather millions of fans to support their favorite teams in the game. so the boys of Taipei assassins They are one of the most remembered groups, and recently a certain element has been arrested for carrying out drug trafficking last year.

According to what is commented on the Y siteahoo News in Hong Kongthe player Lau “Toyz” Wai Kin He was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in jail, after being suspected of selling marijuana. The action is punishable under the country’s narcotics law, which also includes other illegal substances that could be considered minor but still harmful.

After one year of being subjected and five months after making his guilt clear, the player will have to pay a sentence of which, according to his lawyer, he was not fully aware due to his frequent trips between Hong Kong Y taiwan. A lesser sentence could still be appealed, but it is unlikely given the rules of China.

Editor’s note: It’s a bit strange how someone can go from total fame to ruin, after all the salaries of esports players are not bad at all. But that’s the way it happens with decisions, at a moment you can make the wrong one without taking it into account.