A former leader of the American group Proud Boys, Ethan Nordean, was sentenced to 18 years in prison this Friday (1st) for his involvement in the attack on the US Capitol, which took place on January 6, 2021. District Judge Timothy Kelly equals the longest sentence ever handed down in the Capitol storming case.

Nordean was considered by prosecutors to be one of the leaders of the attack that tried to disrupt the transfer of power from former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the 2020 election race.

Nordean was described by prosecutor Jason McCullough, handling the case, as the “undisputed leader on the scene on Jan. 6.” Prosecutors had asked the judge for a 27-year sentence.

Prosecutors argued that Nordean’s online words and posts had become increasingly violent prior to January 6. That day, he led a group of nearly 200 men into the Capitol, tearing down a fence and allowing protesters to storm the site, according to court documents.

Nordean’s defense attorneys argued that he “didn’t have a plan to storm the Capitol” that day and disputed the idea that their client had taken down the fence or that his speech was specifically related to January 6th. Nordean, 33, said he now saw the invasion as a “complete and utter tragedy”.

“There is no political rally or protest that should have more value than human life,” he said. “I apologize to anyone I have harmed directly or indirectly,” he added.

Dominic Pezzola, another member of the Proud Boys, was also convicted on Friday. He was found guilty of breaking a window in the Capitol on Jan. 6 and received a ten-year prison sentence, also one of the longest for anyone involved in the attack.

Previously, Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers group, who was sentenced to 18 years in May, held the record for the longest single sentence in the Jan. 6 case. Six other members of that group were also convicted of conspiracy after a separate trial last year.

Another former leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, should know his sentence next Tuesday (5).

This Thursday (31), two other members of the Proud Boys were also convicted in a trial held in the US. Joseph Biggs, also believed to be one of the leaders of the group, received 17 years in prison, the second-longest sentence so far in the case. Zachary Rehl, leader of the group in Philadelphia, received 15 years, the third longest.

More than 1,100 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol attack. More than 600 of them were convicted and sentenced.