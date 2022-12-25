Joop Glimmerveen, former leader of the far-right Dutch People’s Union (NVU), died on Sunday at the age of 94. That reports the party on Facebook. Glimmerveen was between 1974 and 2001 off and on chairman of the NVU. He called himself a National Socialist, glorified Adolf Hitler and regularly came into contact with the judiciary because of his statements.

Glimmerveen founded his own party in the 1970s, Lijst Glimmerveen, with which he tried to get into the city council of The Hague in 1974. He pleaded for a ‘white and safe’ The Hague during the election campaign. He did not get a seat, but a year later became chairman of the NVU. NATO, where he worked as an accountant, fired him because of that membership. With a few interruptions, Glimmerveen remained chairman until 2001, when he left the party after a fight.

Adolf Hitler

Born in Utrecht, he has never made a secret of his admiration for Adolf Hitler. In the eighties he said in an interview with weekly Hague Post: “I deny that the man was a criminal, any more than the Waffen SS was a criminal organization. Hitler was a great economist (…) and publications have also shown that he was a very pleasant man to deal with.” He also said he had seen “no evidence at all” for the Holocaust. “I don’t think one Jew was gassed. And if they are gassed, there will be no more than two million in any case.”

In 2003, Glimmerveen was sentenced to four months in prison in the Netherlands for inciting hatred against foreigners. In 2008 he was fined 1,100 euros in Belgium for glorifying Nazism and giving the Hitler salute. In conversation with NRC he said in 2009 that he had to provoke politics in order to get attention for his cause. “I had one goal: to get all foreigners out of the country. And I still want that. (…) For me it is about preserving the Dutch people.” In that interview he also said that his wife and children had nothing to do with his ideas. “My son changed his last name because it bothered him so much.”