On Saturday came Muriqi’s first goal with the Mallorca shirt. The former Lazio expressed all his happiness for the goal and the victory.

After a month of negotiations, the Lazio managed to get rid of Vedat Muriqi. The Kosovar moved to the Majorca on loan until the end of the season, with the right of redemption set at 12 million euros. Muriqi’s adventure with the Biancoceleste shirt was not at all positive. The former Lazio number 94 has made 49 appearances in all competitions, in which he managed to score only two goals. Too little for a player who, in the summer of 2020, was bought by Fenerbache for a total amount of about 20 million euros. Last week the Kosovar made his absolute debut with the Spaniards, playing from the first minute the quarter-final match in Copa del Rey against Vallecano, lost by his team.

The debut in the Spanish league also came over the weekend. Mallorca won 2-1 over Cadiz and the decisive goal was scored by Muriqi from a penalty. First goal for him with the jersey of his new team. In the post game, as reported by As.com, the Kosovar expressed his happiness for the goal and for the victory, as well as thanking his teammates: “I managed to score in my first home game. However, for me the important thing is that the team wins and gets the 3 points up for grabs. When you are a striker your goal is always to score. In fact, I asked Salva for the first penalty, but he only left me the second. I am really very grateful for everything to my teammates, who have welcomed me very well. “

Positive debut and first goal that comes after only two games. Muriqi’s adventure in Spain begins in the best way. His new coach too Luis Garcia wanted to praise the performance of the Kosovar: “He is a very different player from the one we had, we lacked such a profile.”

See also Feyenoord mercenary Conteh scores for FC Dordrecht within a minute February 7, 2022 (change February 7, 2022 | 14:30)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lazio #Muriqi #scores #goal #Mallorca #Grateful #teammates