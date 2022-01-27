Former lawyer Max Moszkowicz Sr. has passed away at the age of 95. His family confirms this to this site after earlier reporting by The Telegraph .











Max Moszkowicz Sr., who fled with his parents from Germany to Maastricht at the age of 7, was one of the best-known criminal lawyers in the Netherlands. Initially, Moszkowicz Sr. studied medicine, but he soon switched to a law degree. In his career he defended some serious criminals such as Willem Holleeder, Cor van Hout and Klaas Bruinsma. His sons David, Max, Bram and Robert all followed in his footsteps. In 2004 Moszkowicz Sr. suffered a stroke, since then he has lived in Hasselt, Belgium. In 2013, he was deregistered as a lawyer.

Dynasty

The fact that his four sons Bram, David, Robert and Max also became lawyers contributed to his fame: there was a real dynasty. Bram became by far the most famous of the lawyer’s sons. Father Moszkowicz was no longer aware of the fact that both he and son Robert were later removed from the legal profession for violations due to his medical condition. In 2004 he suffered a stroke. See also Family | Finnish culture does not allow anger to be shown, which can lead to passive-aggression - Do you recognize your own hidden anger?

Together with his son Bram, Moszkowicz Sr. did some big business. In the 1990s, they defended one of the largest hashish traffickers in Dutch criminal history: Johan V., aka de Hakkelaar. The Surinamese ex-army leader Desi Bouterse did not want to defend Moszkowicz, out of respect for his lawyer friend Gerard Spong, who had friends among the victims of the December murders. Bram did take on the defense of Bouterse. In the 1980s, the family head took Bram with him when he assisted the Heineken kidnappers Willem Holleeder and Cor van Hout. Both would remain loyal to the Moszkowicz firm in later entanglements with the judiciary.

Old Moszkowicz was known for the feeling he displayed in front of his clientele. They are all people of flesh and blood, he reasoned, who are entitled to the best possible defense. ,,I am not defending the act, but the perpetrator. If you look at the background of a suspect or convicted person, it’s a very different story,” he said. See also Disciplinary complaint against state lawyer Pels Rijcken

Comments

Crime journalist John van den Heuvel is ‘dismayed’ by the death of Moszkowicz Sr. RTL Boulevard. ,,I knew him well. In recent years, his health had not gone well. He was an extraordinarily astute lawyer who actually starred in all the high-profile cases of the 1970s.”

Van den Heuvel believes that Moszkowicz Sr. was someone ‘who played a major role in putting the profession of criminal lawyer on the map’. “He was respected not only by his clients, but also by judges and prosecutors. It is a shock to the entire judicial world.”

Royce de Vries, the son of Peter R. de Vries, calls Moszkowicz Sr. ‘a celebrity in the criminal justice profession’ and ‘his father’s legal tutor’.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also A trolleybus passed with a Russian pensioner clamped in the door

Also read our extensive profile: Max Moszkowicz (1926-2022): advocate of the legal profession went to extremes

Respond can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.