“Presidents are not kings and the plaintiff is not president.” Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, in charge of deciding whether Donald Trump is guilty of four summable charges in his attempt to revoke the 2020 elections through lies, already had a bitter disagreement with the former president in 2021 when he tried to avoid the delivery of government records to the investigative committee of the assault on the Capitol. It was up to this 61-year-old woman, born in Jamaica, a lawyer and an Economics graduate, to stop him then and now chance has wanted her Columbia courtroom to judge the most serious accusation against the presumed candidate Republican to the White House in 2024.

The above anecdote shows that Chutkan is an inflexible magistrate. She was the first to reject the executive privileges that the ex-president theoretically enjoyed to withhold communications from the White House when he was its tenant – and, therefore, the calls he would have made during the January 6 insurrection – and has stood out for impose the harshest penalties on those involved in this revolt who have gone through their court, even above the requests of the Department of Justice. A comparison carried out by the media on these processes reveals that the judge has sentenced to prison the 31 accused that she has been charged with prosecuting. In 14 of her rulings she has agreed with the tax request and in another 9 she has been tougher. The rest of the judges have been more benign in 80% of the occasions than the requests of the Public Ministry.

Two elements weigh heavily in the decisions of this veteran magistrate. She considers the attack on the Capitol a superior evil against the institutional order. She defends that an insurrection is paid with jail. “It must be made clear that trying to violently overthrow the government, trying to stop the peaceful transition of power, and assaulting law enforcement officers in that effort, is absolutely certain punishment to face,” she says. It is famous how a couple who transmitted the assault with their cell phones were sentenced to between two and three weeks in prison in response to the Department of Justice’s request for house arrest. Despite the fact that the defendants did not take part in the events, the magistrate sent them to prison because “they did not simply enter through a door. They went through a broken window. They were perfectly aware of the violence that had preceded their entry.”

The other element that guides it is exemplarity, especially for future generations. «Young people inspire me with their openness, their tolerance and their desire to fight against injustice. I can’t let them down. I have to be an example for them.”

Chutkan is classified by many Republicans as being on the “extreme left.” Raised in Kingston (Jamaica), she moved to the United States to study at George Washington University and Pennsylvania. In the public sphere, she spent eleven years in the DC Public Defender Service. She knew those defendants unable to afford a lawyer. Those who remain caught on the margins of the judicial system. There she increased her social culture. A decade ago each public defender in the US could handle between 50 and 590 cases, according to a Justice Department report, but not everything was acrimonious. At the Public Defender’s Office, she met her husband, who would later become a Columbia DC Criminal Judge and with whom she has two children.



In the private sector, he has intervened in cases of violence against women and for three years belonged to the law firm, Boies, Schiller & Flexner, an international firm specializing in complex cases, whose principles include equality and racial and gender inclusion. gender. Chutkan specialized in the economic front and antitrust class actions.

In 2014, Barack Obama called her. She had already noticed her as a progressive jurist with a more than remarkable professional record and a volunteer for Democratic candidacies, including Walter Mondale’s in 1984. She has also been a director of the NGO that promotes economic independence for women. He appointed her as a District Judge for Columbia.

Democratic Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton said of her during her House ratification: “Tanya Chutkan has earned uniform praise from both her colleagues and opposing lawyers and judges,” “I highly recommend her for her intellect, her character, his abilities, his diligence, his temper and his impartiality.” Chutkan was unanimously endorsed by the Senate.

Another proof of his character: from his new post he ordered the Department of Defense to release a report dated 1987 on the development of Israel’s nuclear military industry, which exposed this country as a sponsor of the clandestine development of atomic weapons in the region facing Iran. The media highlighted the courage of the magistrate to force this publication while the conservative ‘Weekly Standard’ considered it a “shocking violation” that implied a challenge by the Obama administration to Israel.



During the Government of Donald Trump, she had several run-ins with who will now sit in front of her on the bench. Thus, in 2017 she managed to ensure that a US citizen detained in Iraq for his possible relationship with the ISIS terrorist organization could have a lawyer. Two years later, he also blocked Trump’s plans to restore the death penalty at the federal level and opened the access of young undocumented migrants to pregnancy termination services, an insistent demand by NGOs in the face of the hell of abuse and rape that numerous women suffer on their journey to the United States.

Jail, the weapon against fanaticism



Fanaticism, and what in the US is becoming known as domestic terrorism carried out by extremist groups, is Chutkan’s great concern. “Every day we hear about reports of anti-democratic factions of people plotting violence, the potential threat of violence” , has declared. Prison is the best “deterrent,” adds this judge, a faithful follower of Constance Baker Motley, anti-segregationist activist and the first black woman to rise to the Senate and later serve as federal judge, with conviction. “They risked their lives every time they did their job and they had to put up with much more than I did,” says the judge in the “Trump case”, although she acknowledges that she has had to deal with the “conditions” of being an “immigrant, woman and black. That being the case, everything you achieve will always be subject to criticism. You have to develop a tough skin », she points out in a profile of the federal Judiciary published in 2022.

Investigating judge Moxila Upadhyaya has been designated to read the criminal charges against Trump at his appearance in Washington. The process will fall later on Chutkan. However, the Republican’s lawyers will try to avoid it at all costs. “We can anticipate a judge who will be relentlessly hostile to Donald Trump,” conservative Senator Ted Cruz wrote on his social network. John Lauro, defender of the tycoon, has declared to CBS News that he will look for the formula to take the judicial process to West Virginia, where the majority of voters is Republican, since Washington registers a strong Democratic trend.

Trump’s legal team tries to forge in Chutkan a biased image against his client. There are falsehoods of the judge that, in her opinion, would demonstrate this, such as the one contained in a sentence against a defendant for the assault on the Capitol where she expresses: “He did not go to the United States Capitol out of love for our country . He went for a man », referring to the Republican leader.



The chances of a change are minimal. The doubts that the lawyers try to sow hit the judge’s wall of professional consistency. The Administration will hardly ignore a demand in this regard, especially in such a politically sensitive matter. All this is not an obstacle for Trumpism to have already taken its furies for a walk and in the most conservative environment there is talk of the magistrate as “an Obama judge” and her donations to the Democratic campaigns of 2008 and 2012 or her He belonged to the group of lawyers that supported the last re-election of the first black president in the country’s history.