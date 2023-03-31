In the midst of the rescue of the old Lava Jato under the spotlight, with the movement of cases in the Federal Court of Paraná, an old acquaintance of the operation was heard this Wednesday afternoon, 29, at the 13th Federal Criminal Court of Curitiba: the former director of Petrobrás Services, engineer Renato Duque – emblematic character of the corruption and cartel scheme set up in the state-owned company between 2003 and 2014, nominated for the position by the PT.

Questioned by Judge Eduardo Appio, the new Lava Jato magistrate, in the midst of an action to which he responds for corruption and money laundering, Duque said that “there was no open door” in the Federal Public Ministry. The engineer mentioned an attempt to reach an agreement with the Attorney General’s Office and mentioned the Attorney General Orlando Martello, a former member of the Lava Jato task force.

After summoning the prosecutor, Duque’s defense asked that Martello be heard as a ‘cited witness’. Eduardo Appio accepted the request. The hearing has yet to be scheduled and is related to the whistleblowing agreement that the former Petrobras director signed with the MPF.

The engineer closed the agreement two years after being arrested, in 2015. The agreement with the MPF only covers facts related to the companies Tenaris Group, Techint Engenharia and Confab Industrial. In the midst of other actions, he says he acts as a ‘spontaneous collaborator’.

Duque says he ‘went to get’ the accusation as a ‘defense’. For the former director of Petrobrás, ‘there was no open door’ for him in the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office. “I think that because somehow I was related to the PT”, he continued.

The magistrate of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba questioned. “Was there a door closed to the PT in your opinion?”. Duke replied: “I think so. Today, looking at it, in my opinion, I think so. I don’t even know if I should be saying this.”

The former director said he remembered an ‘attempt’, before the conclusion of the agreement, involving attorney Orlando Martello. According to Duque, prosecutors from Brasília visited him in prison and, at the end of the conversation, decided the agreement was ‘positive’.

“And Dr Martello asked me a question. He referred to company X. ‘Regarding company X, do you have anything to say?’ I said no. Much later, I learned that, in an addendum to Mr. João Bernardo, he referred to this company, saying that I had sought him out in prison so that he would not mention this company in his denunciation, because I would have 12 million dollars to receive from the company. Today, looking back, Dr. Orlando Martello asked me something, which less than 15 days ago, he had heard in the denunciation. And I told him that, theoretically, I was lying. But when the lawsuit came, in front of the judge (Sergio) Moro, the whistleblower denied this conversation”, narrated Renato Duque.

Duque testified for almost two hours in the process in which he is a defendant alongside Luis Alfeu, owner of Multitek Engenharia. The Attorney General attributes the two alleged crimes of corruption and money laundering, between 2011 and 2012, within the scope of contracts closed with Petrobras.

With regard to former Services manager Pedro Barusco – his right-hand man -, Duque said he ‘has neither enmity nor friendship’. However, he expressed displeasure with the situation of the former colleague who, spontaneously, returned $ 100 million that he said he received in bribes.

The former director of Petrobras said that Barusco was imprisoned for ‘zero days’, while he was imprisoned for five years.

“Barusco went with the companies and negotiated a bribe. He received part of the money, and, with no defined periodicity, he transferred it to me in accounts abroad. What he passed on was not tied to a particular company. He transferred values ​​from an amount he received from several companies”, he indicated.

According to Duque, the arrangement was for them to split ‘half and half’ the bribes paid in the context of the state-owned company’s contracts.

The former director of Petrobras also maintained, in his testimony this Wednesday, the 29th, that, comparing the amounts returned by Barusco to the public coffers with the amounts that he himself returned, the former manager of Services ‘was left with a much higher amount ‘. “Which denotes that a large part of the money he was left without transferring”. Duque said he returned 20 million euros and four million dollars as part of his plea deal.

Duque denied dealing with bribes or having a ‘strange conversation’ with Luis Alfeu, owner of Multitek Engenharia – ‘never, ever’. “A lot of times his name is used for things. I never talked to Luis about the subject, neither before nor after I left Petrobras”, he said. Duque reported that ‘this whole matter’ – that is, bribes – was dealt with by Barusco. “He didn’t tell me about this company. He only related to bigger companies,” he continued.