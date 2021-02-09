Blocking 16 more Russian TV channels in Latvia is “linguistic disgusting”. Thus, the prohibition of the National Council for Electronic Media on broadcasting was assessed by the co-chairman of the Russian Union of Latvia (RSL), a former deputy of the Seimas Miroslav Mitrofanov, his words are reported RIA News…

“Not a day without linguistic swinishness! Another blow to Russian-language television under another far-fetched pretext. The authorities are clearing the information field in anticipation of the X-hour, which is scheduled for July, ”Mitrofanov said.

He explained that in accordance with the law passed in 2020, 80 percent of the basic package of cable television must be in the languages ​​of the European Union, the list of which does not include Russian. However, operators can offer users to connect these TV channels additionally, as an attachment to the basic package. In order not to give them such an opportunity, the broadcasting of Russian channels is blocked, the former deputy of the Diet believes.

Earlier on February 9 it was reported that retransmission of 16 more Russian TV channels would be blocked in Latvia. We are talking about REN TV Baltic, NTV MIR Baltic, Karusel International, NTV Serial and others. Prior to that, the Latvian cable television operator Tet from February 1 stopped broadcasting the Russian First Channel, NTV Mir, REN TV Baltiya, Kinokomediya and Kinomix.