Ex-lady of Men and Women explains her point of view about Ida Platano and the reason why all men would run away from her

Ex dame of Men and Women he lashes out at Ida Platano revealing, according to his point of view, the reason why he cannot find a man. Once again by her best friend of Gemma Galgani she closed the acquaintance of her with yet another knight, proving disappointed by her behavior.

To say her towards Id Platano is once again the former lady of the female parterre who more than once found herself talking about her ‘colleague’. Within a long interview, Ursula Bennardo he had his say towards the lady and the reason why she would not be able to hold on to a man.

Words that once again no reader and no viewer would ever have expected. There has been a great indifference between the two for years but this time, Ursula wanted to explain, from her point of view, why Ida can’t find a right person for her.

Ex-lady of Men and Women: “That’s why they all run away from Ida”

Ursula Bennardo was interviewed by Fralof a MoreWoman speaking once again of Ida’s behavior towards men. The young lady of the female parterre of Men and Women is convinced that Platano cannot find a right man because of her sometimes too heavy way of doing.

Indeed, it is the latter that affirms: “Unfortunately I think that happiness must first be found in oneself in order to then be able to find love but not depending on it. We are very different people I lived the acquaintances with 3000 stakes and brakes, on the contrary, she leaves a thousand“.

“It’s not a fault, it’s character I don’t know what the best way is, but surely that of realizing quickly is a attitude that makes you escape who stands in front of you. Personally, in 13 years as a single, I ran away many times from those who easily fell in love with me. Anyway, I wish you good luck, those who live like her with love at first sight will arrive and they will live happily ever after “ ends Ida Platano.

From the latest rumors coming out of the previews of the program, Ida Platano has reviewed these days Riccardo Guarnieri returned to the center of the studio. The return of the former knight could leave an important mark in the path of Ida who, for years, suffered the end of their love story.