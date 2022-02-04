A popular comedian and former captain of the KVN team “Team of the Kamyzyak Territory” Azamat Musagaliev explained why there were no girls in their team. According to him, the participants of “Kamyazyk” discussed this issue and established a rule forbidding the invitation of women. The comedian spoke about this on the air of the show Talk on TNT.

“We had a rule in the team that there should be no girls. They discourage us.” leads StarHit the words of a comedian.

Musagaliev noted that the team members also agreed not to take their wives on tour with them and not to bring them to the games. In addition, they decided to distance themselves from the family at the time of the creation and release of new material. At the same time, the ex-participant of KVN emphasized that, whenever possible, he always strives to spend time with his family.

Earlier, Musagaliev shared the story of his first love. The comedian recalled how, in his student years, the girl he liked offered to go to the cinema and disappeared.

Azamat Musagaliev has a wife, Victoria, and two daughters, Milana and Leysan. The comedian got married in 2008.