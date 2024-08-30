Former Kuchma Advisor Soskin: Ukrainian Armed Forces May Lose All F-16 Fighters and Pilots

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may lose all F-16 fighters transferred to Kyiv by the West, as well as pilots. This was stated by former adviser to former President Leonid Kuchma Oleh Soskin, reports RIA Novosti.

“If F-16s with people of this level are lost with every strike and every battle – this pilot had to be trained – then there won’t be enough F-16s, and you won’t be able to find that many pilots,” Soskin said.

According to him, this situation is a disaster for the Ukrainian army. The former adviser to Kuchma emphasized that the crash of the F-16 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces indicates the complete inability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to ensure security.

On August 28, it became known about the possible first destruction of the F-16 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at a military airfield in the Khmelnytsky region. Information about the loss of the fighter and the pilot was confirmed by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

The next day, Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla reported that the F-16 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was shot down by a missile from the Ukrainian Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. On August 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree dismissing the head of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk.