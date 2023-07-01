Mash: former Kremlin doctor Sergei Mironov was hospitalized with acute leukemia

The former “chief doctor of the Kremlin” Sergei Mironov was hospitalized with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. This is reported by Mash in Telegram-channel.

According to the publication, the chief traumatologist-orthopedist of the Ministry of Health was admitted to the hematology department, doctors assess his condition as moderate. Doctors give the man a dropper so that his illness does not progress, Mironov’s condition is under constant medical supervision.

Lymphoblastic leukemia is a malignant disease of the blood and bone marrow. In this disease, healthy blood cells are replaced by tumor cells, which causes fever, fatigue, bruising, and problems with blood clotting. The survival rate for patients with this diagnosis in low-risk groups is over 95 percent.

