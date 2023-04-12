A former employee of konami was arrested this week for allegedly trying to kill his boss by hitting him over the head with a fire extinguisher in the office, Livedoor reported.

According to an article by Japanese news site Livedoor, which was translated by Siliconera, the suspect is a 41-year-old man who used to be on the same team as his 48-year-old boss. (The names of the individuals have yet to be released.) The two had a subordinate-boss relationship, though the subordinate said he was subjected to power harassment by the boss, leading him to try to kill him.

Power bullying, as the name suggests, is a form of workplace bullying where someone in a dominant position of power uses their influence and status to manipulate, harass, and manipulate lower-ranking employees. This apparently led to the suspect grabbing a fire extinguisher and hitting his boss over the head with it from behind when the two were in the office.

It is unclear how the interaction happened. However, it has been reported that the suspect was caught by co-workers in the office after the fight and arrested on the spot. The suspect was questioned by the police, to which he explained his reasoning.

“I was being harassed and I hit him with the intent to kill him,” the suspect allegedly told the Metropolitan Police Department, according to Livedoor. It is said that he is charged with attempted murder over the situation.

The suspect also told investigators that he went to the company’s human resources department to report the power harassment he was experiencing. konami, however, he allegedly told the former employee that no such harassment was occurring at the time. The issue was apparently resolved in August 2020, with the suspect simply being transferred to another team.

Meanwhile, the boss survived the assault, although it is reported that he will remain in the hospital for about a week to receive treatment for head injuries.

