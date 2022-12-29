Former American-British kickboxer Andrew Tate and brother Tristan have been arrested in Romania as part of a human trafficking investigation. The Romanian media make it known. Tate was the subject of a tweet exchange with climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday. The rhyming response of the young Swede, who invited him to “get a life”, had gone viral. The man had in turn replied to Thunberg with a video in which he is seen smoking a cigar and eating a pizza delivered to his home by a well-known local chain, with the box and the logo of the pizzeria clearly visible. According to the reconstructions of some media, the Romanian authorities were waiting for proof that Tate was in the country to intervene: after the video was released, the police raided his villa and arrested him together with his brother of him.