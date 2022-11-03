Former hockey player “Neftekhimik” Buchek said that the criticism for the game in Russia was justified

Former player of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) club Neftekhimik Samuel Buchek responded to criticism for playing in Russia. His words lead Sport.cz.

The ex-legionary said that the criticism against him was justified. “I try to work on myself, develop as a player and as a person. But this is justified, and I, probably, will end my answer on this topic here, ”said the Slovak hockey player, who now represents the Czech club Ocelarzhi Trshinec.

On September 9, the Slovak Ice Hockey Federation (FHS) announced that it would continue to call up players from Russia to the national team. “We rely on the Olympic Charter, according to which sport should be an instrument of unification,” the official website of the FHS says.

On August 30, it became known that Swedish players playing in Russia would no longer be called up to the national team. In April, Latvia adopted amendments to the law on sports that banned citizens of the country from participating in sports competitions in Russia.