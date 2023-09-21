Cristiano Ronaldo, former Juventus footballer, could appear in the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia.

Christian Ronaldoformer footballer of Juventuscould soon appear in the most famous event of the WWE. As reported by ASthe phenomenon Portuguesenow under theAl Nassrwould have been contacted by the WWE federation to take part in an event scheduled in Saudi Arabia in November.

It’s obvious that CR7 would be a prominent figure for the long-awaited event, considering that the Portuguesedespite his move to a minor league, is still one of the most influential sporting figures on the world scene.

Those who are circulating are still gods rumorsbut in the next few days there will certainly be some news, for news that could truly be something never seen before between WWE and the world of football.

September 20, 2023 (modified September 20, 2023 | 7:10 pm)

