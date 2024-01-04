Ludmila Lins Grilo was compulsorily retired from TJ-MG in May 2023 for criticizing Supreme Court ministers

Former judge of the TJ-MG (Court of Justice of the State of Minas Gerais) Ludmila Lins Grilo said on Wednesday (3.Jan.2024) that she is in “exile” in the United States for 2 years. She was compulsorily retired in May 2023 for criticizing ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

“This was my 2nd New Year's Eve in the United States of America, the land of freedom where I chose to live, and which charitably welcomed me and protected me from the dictatorship that, miserably, installed itself in my country […] I am, officially, a Brazilian judge in political asylum in the United States.”said Ludmila in Locations. She has been using the social network since it was banned from other platforms.

Locals is also used by Bruno Aiub Monteiro, known as Monark, and Allan dos Santos. Both also had their accounts blocked by order of minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In the publication, Ludmila also said that she performed her old role “in silence, by videoconference”, when he changed country. “I kept everything a secret for more than 1 year,” he said.

“On the day I left office, I remained silent about my status as a political asylum seeker, as I was still documenting myself. Furthermore, I still had assets in the country, and it was necessary to safeguard them”he stated.

Ludmila was head of the Criminal and Children and Youth Courts of Unaí (MG) when she was compulsorily retired.

She became known in January 2021, after criticizing public policies against the Covid pandemic and criticizing STF ministers, especially Moraes and Roberto Barroso. She already called them “general persecutors of the Republic of Brazil”.

In the publication of 4th (3.jan), the former judge said she had been the target of “persecutory acts carried out by the STF, more specifically by Alexandre de Moraes”, who is also referred to as “taken out of toga”.

“Anyone persecuted by dictatorships who chooses to remain in the country is forced to put their tail between their legs and remain silent to protect themselves. It's not my case. Count me in”said Grilo.

Below is the publication: