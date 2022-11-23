The Supreme Court has imposed a fine of 6,000 euros on Fernando Presencia, a former judge expelled from the race and convicted twice for prevarication, for his “artificial attitude” with “manifest abuse of rights” to make it difficult for the Supreme Court itself to rule on the sentence of 34 months in jail that hangs over him. The Criminal Chamber details how Presencia carried out a “delaying maneuver” by filing a chain of appeals and challenges, “unfounded and all of them inadmissible”, whose sole objective was to avoid entering prison or to file “a barrier of obstacles” to delay it. The court admits that, at least for now, the former judge has achieved his objective and is on the street, “due to the knowledge that he possesses, due to his status as a former magistrate.”

The high court tries to put a stop with this resolution to the maneuvers of Presencia, who exploits the procedural limits, with accusations of corruption, without evidence, for those who stand in their way, be the secretary of the court that processes their eviction in Talavera de la Reina ( Toledo) or the magistrates of the Supreme Court. Therefore, the court hopes that the fine is “the culmination of a devious attitude” of Presencia.

The Criminal Chamber understands that the former judge has violated the rules of procedural good faith, “incurring in manifest abuse of rights”; an excess that he has been able to perpetrate “due to the knowledge he possesses, due to his status as a former magistrate.” All with a single objective: “Avoid [o] at least, to delay, to the extent that said strategy could allow, the issuance of a resolution that it has considered could be detrimental to it”. The Chamber understands that, if it expected the resolution to be favorable to the controversial ex-official, “it is not reasonable to resort to delaying maneuvers such as those that have been used; better abuse.”

The car details some of Presencia’s maneuvers, and qualifies them. First, he challenged the rapporteur magistrate of his appeal, Julián Sánchez Melgar, “absolutely unfounded”, but it was rejected. He then challenged all the members of the Second Chamber, except for the rapporteur and Miguel Colmenero, which was also inadmissible “because there were clear notes of recklessness and abuse in its formulation.” And all while, on the other hand, he presented all kinds of complaints against politicians in the National Court, which turned out to have “a false character.”

For the Supreme Court, there is no doubt: what Presencia has done in its relationship with the high court has been “a delaying maneuver”, which, “despite the fact that it has tried to give it an appearance of legality, it only had the objective, if not prevent, yes, at least, delay the issuance of a decision that, indeed, for the moment, has been achieved, since the appeal of cassation is pending resolution “. That is, for the moment the former judge gets away with it. And that is key to the fine that has been imposed.

The penalty of 6,000 euros is the maximum provided for in the Criminal Procedure Law for violating procedural good faith. The court itself describes the high amount as “unusual”, but explains why it considers it appropriate in this case: “We know that it is unusual to reach such a high amount; but unusual has been and is the procedural behavior of the challenger, which has turned the procedure, since it entered this court, into such an extraordinary obstacle course, such as having gone so far as to appeal decisions that were not appealable, thus causing not only an unnecessary procedural activity, but rather the delay that was sought with it”.

Presence accumulates several convictions. On July 20, 2017, the Supreme Court confirmed the first sentence against Presencia: 10 years of disqualification for committing a crime of prevarication by filing an open investigation against a driver, “who was a friend of his”, who had run over a pedestrian and he had fled. The second sentence of the high court came on November 14, 2018, when he was sentenced for having shelved a complaint for fraud filed against a person with whom he also “had a friendly relationship.”