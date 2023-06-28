Fernando Presencia is against the ropes. Successive reports from the Civil Guard and the National Police have cornered this former judge, expelled from the race for prevarication and investigated by the National Court for leading an alleged “criminal organization” dedicated to defrauding citizens by filing complaints for corruption. against State institutions and public charges based on false evidence. After almost a year of investigation, the agents have put on the table a whole battery of evidence against the plot and, this Wednesday, the investigating judge Joaquín Gadea has made a forceful decision: he has issued an arrest warrant against Presencia —on which, In addition, he is pending a sentence of 34 months in prison for another cause (a sentence still pending execution).

Gadea has adopted this measure after Presencia has given a sit-in to the National Court, where he was summoned at 10:00 this Wednesday. The instructor had called him to take a statement for new crimes and so that, during a visit, the Prosecutor’s Office and the accusations could request the adoption of precautionary measures against him. However, the Presencia lawyer has arrived alone — residents of Talavera de la Reina (Toledo), where the former judge resides, have seen him this Wednesday walking two dogs through the city. Yes, three of his alleged collaborators (Alberto Royuela, Santiago Royuela and Juan Martínez Grasa) have gone to court. The public ministry has requested the provisional detention of these three.

More information

Presencia had already threatened in recent days not to attend: “I propose that no one attend these appearances,” he said on Monday night, during the broadcast of a video on the YouTube channel of Acodap, the association he heads. “We have not committed any crime,” he defended himself after Gadea issued several letters in which he described the high risk that the group will continue to commit crimes, since they have not stopped filing complaints without evidence during the year that the investigation accumulates, attributing accounts in tax havens a multitude of people (such as prosecutors and Supreme Court magistrates). According to the judge, the investigation is close to its end.

In his resolutions, the magistrate lists evidence of crimes against honor, against high State institutions, criminal organization, aggravated fraud, illicit association, money laundering and seizure of assets, among others. According to the summary, Presencia has hatched a plot to earn money by presenting false complaints with fabricated evidence ad hoc against senior officials, who advertise through the internet and social networks. In this way, Acodap later receives monetary contributions from citizens who “believe they are” helping to “fight corruption.”

“It is a criminal group, with defined roles and a vocation for permanence, at the top of which is Presencia,” summarizes the judge of the National Court, who describes the functions performed by the other suspects. “Alberto Royuela and his son Santiago Royuela would have an essential role in the fabrication of the denunciations and the mendacious documents that accompany them. Juan Martínez Grasa, Alejandro Diges and Álvaro Arteaga would be in charge of filing complaints with the different receiving authorities. Lidia Reina would have a key role in its distribution on the internet and through different channels and social networks”. Diges, Arteaga and Reina have not attended the Court this Wednesday, despite the fact that they were summoned. The public ministry has also requested his arrest.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Santiago Royuela and Alberto Royuela, this Wednesday, upon their arrival at the National Court. Eduardo Parra (Europa Press)

Gadea bases his conclusions on the investigations of the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard and the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) of the National Police, which have sent several reports to the judge with their conclusions and discoveries:

A Word “template”. The agents found a Seagate hard drive at Alberto Royuela’s house, which contained a file in Word format made on December 20, 2022 and which reflected “a series of financial data supposedly corresponding to a checking account at the bank Morabanc”. According to the UCO, the study of the metadata reveals that this file had been “completely prepared” by Alberto Royuela himself and was a “template” to “manufacture the bank documents that accompany the complaints where different people are accused of ownership of deposits. in entities located in tax havens”. Identical copies were found at the home of another alleged collaborator, Juan Martínez Grasa.

“False” bank documents: no stamps, logos… The UDEF confirmed the “mendacious” and “false” nature of the documentation provided by the plot in their complaints, which usually consists of alleged extracts issued by banks on deposits or transactions. The researchers emphasize that these papers are “manipulated” and list a whole series of indications that point to that line. For example, in countries where banking secrecy is in force, supposedly discovered deposits are recorded with “the names of their holders (including the DNI), data that should not appear.”

Also, regardless of the country where the financial institution resides, the documentation “is in Spanish, the language of those investigated.” “Despite the fact that almost all banking entities are located in countries where Spanish is not the official language. For example, in the Isle of Man it is English; in Andorra, Catalan; in Luxembourg, German, French and Luxembourgish, and in Jersey, English and French. This is a striking indication that points both to the mendacious nature of this documentation and to its authorship by the accused”, explains the judge. The agents have also highlighted that, despite the fact that they are different banks, the documents provided are similar: “It is surprising that, despite the fact that in ordinary commercial practice each bank uses its own format (with its logo, distinctive signs… ), this does not happen precisely in the documentation that accompanies the complaints, where in no document does there appear an anagram or any symbol of the entity that allows minimal demonstration of its authenticity”.

The money trail. For years, Acodap and Presencia have advertised bank accounts for citizens to make donations – one of the latest was opened in Lithuania, which the judge ordered to seize last week. “Acodap, an organization apparently created to fight corruption, would be the de facto means by which, apparently, the people investigated here would enrich themselves, starting with Presencia, who once separated from the judicial career had no income. The alleged intention to act against corruption would be nothing more than a false claim to attract anonymous contributions and donations ”, exposes the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to reports from the Civil Guard, the plot raised more than 185,000 euros in 2021 and 2022, which ended up in the hands of its members. Gadea points out that Presencia used more than 30,000 euros for “private nature” expenses, making “card payments” for more than 22,500 euros or “ATM withdrawals” for more than 11,000. The investigations indicate that two relatives of the former judge also received more than 7,000 euros, and that other defendants “received” equally important sums: among others, they mention Alberto Royuela (27,200 euros); Lydia Queen (15,174); and Álex Diges (5,850).

At 12:00 this Wednesday, two hours after standing up for Gadea, Presencia broadcast a new message on his Telegram channel to request economic “collaboration”, providing two phone numbers for Bizum and two bank accounts.

Other causes. Presencia, which created Acodap in 2018 after being expelled from the race, is on the verge of going to jail for another reason: in November 2022, the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence of 34 months in prison that was imposed on him in a court of Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) —where he was senior judge— for crimes of false accusation and slander against the city’s chief prosecutor, Ángel Demetrio de la Cruz, whom he accused of corruption for years without evidence. Before, the high court had also sentenced him twice for prevarication, for benefiting his friends with decisions that he made in the court that he headed in the Castilian-Manchego municipality.

But there are more spots in his career. In 2012, prior to landing in Talavera, the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) threw him out of his position in a Mercantile Court of Valencia and imposed the forced transfer to a place that was at least 100 kilometers away. of the Levantine city. This measure was applied after concluding that Presencia had intervened without permission in a master’s degree at the university, that “it received an economic percentage based on the number of students”, and that “27 of the 44 students were or had been appointed administrators” of their own court.