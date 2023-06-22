Former judge Manuel Penalva, who these weeks is being tried along with five other people for alleged irregularities in the investigation of the case against Bartolomé Cursach, the largest nightlife businessman in Mallorca, has defended this Thursday his work at the head of the investigation and He has accused the two prosecutors who brought the process to trial of blowing it up, renouncing key witnesses and reports that confirmed the businessman’s alleged mafia maneuvers. All defendants, including Cursach, were acquitted after dropping the charges. Penalva, for whom the prosecution claims more than a hundred years in prison for alleged crimes of revealing secrets, illegal detention, obstruction of justice and judicial prevarication, has given the names of the lawyers and police officers who, he says, leaked a good part of the information for which he sits today on the bench of the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands. “He’s done with hypocrisy” he cried.

The sessions have been resumed with the statements of the defendants after the room resolved the previous questions. The court issued an order this Tuesday in which it agreed that the trial continue, although it declared null and void all the evidence obtained through the mobile phones of two police officers prosecuted in everything related to the leaks to the media. The defenses claimed the nullity of all this information, considering that it had been obtained illegally, as a result of the intervention of the mobile phones of two journalists that was considered illegal in two sentences and that, according to what they maintain, led to the subsequent the mobile phone of two agents of the laundering group of the National Police of the Balearic Islands was confiscated. The court agreed to leave the evaluation of the rest of the information obtained on those mobile phones for the ruling.

Manuel Penalva, this Thursday, during his statement, in the trial against the investigators of the ‘Cursach case’. TSJ Balearic Islands

In the order, the judges have also declared certain tests illegal. Among them, the lists of calls obtained irregularly from journalists and their conversations with the police. From now on they cannot be used by the prosecution, although the court considered, however, that the leaks to the journalists who are being tried in the process can be demonstrated by other lawful means of evidence. The magistrates have dismissed annulment of the case due to the incompetence of the investigating police or the alleged partiality of the judge and prosecutor. The court has defined the role of private prosecutions, which may only accuse for acts of which they have been directly harmed.

The declaration of the retired magistrate Manuel Penalva has started at nine o’clock this Thursday. During his speech, there have been several moments of tension with the prosecutor Tomás Herranz, in charge of questioning him in this case, and who also led the prosecution during the trial against the Mallorcan businessman Bartolomé Cursach, in which he ended up withdrawing all the charges against those investigated and came to ask the defendants for forgiveness. Penalva has defended his role at the head of the instruction of the Cursach case, the investigation against the businessman Bartolomé Cursach. “I have not seen so many people ruined and crying with impotence because they had gone to all the institutions and none had attended them in my entire career. Everyone turned their backs on them, the only ones who started an investigation to dismantle a corrupt plot were us, we have never seen so many people cry about how their lives had been ruined” said Penalva. The prosecutor has reproached him for continuing to support that version given that all the defendants were acquitted in the process after the prosecution withdrew all the accusations. “He continues to maintain that what did not happen happened and his face does not fall with shame” he has reproached him.

Penalva has been critical of the role of the prosecutor Herranz and the head of Anti-corruption of the Balearic Islands, Juan Carrau, throughout the process, already prosecuted in the Palma Court. “I am going to explain the reason for the end of the Cursach case. There was a lawyer who said that we were going to talk a lot about the Cursach case here. And you know why, ladies and gentlemen, because in the trial of the Cursach case nothing was said, nothing, ”he said addressing the court. And he continued: “Do you know why nothing was said? Because Mr. Carrau and Mr. Herranz, and I am sorry to say it with this crudeness, do without 60 witnesses, do without numerous police reports prepared by the Laundering group, all related to the irregularities that the Cursach machinery, due to its influence in the City Council, allowed them, allowed them to commit”. The former judge also mentioned Carrau on numerous occasions, of which he maintains that he actively participated in the entire investigation of the Cursach case, while the prosecution defends that he was never officially assigned to this case. “I don’t know why Carrau isn’t sitting here. He attends a multitude of statements, numerous proceedings and everything is discussed with him, he knew everything. Why is he not here, because he is not in the chat? I don’t know” he pointed out.

media leaks

At various points in the statement, who was the main instructor of the Cursach case He has been questioned about the alleged leaks of information to the media. Penalva did not want to get into the matter, after the annulment of part of the prosecutor’s evidence, but he did want to emphasize that he did not have the capacity to investigate many of them because they were never brought to his attention. “There were leaks from day one, as happens with all media causes. It seems that we have discovered gunpowder, this has always been the case and always will be, ”he has defended. Penalva has assured that he has “proof” that the leaks of the ORA case ―a separate piece of Cursach case that was investigating the alleged collection of bribes in exchange for the award of the regulated parking service in Palma― for which he sits on the bench, were carried out by three lawyers ―one of them present in the courtroom―, of whom he has given the name. “Enough of hypocrisy” he has cried.

He has also charged against the pair of inspectors from the National Police of the Balearic Islands who have prepared numerous reports against him, whom he has accused of leaking information “some false and non-existent” and of having deceived the examining magistrate of the case in the High Court. of Justice of the Balearic Islands assuring him that the case was secret when the leaks now prosecuted occurred “when it was not.” Penalva has alluded to the impossibility of investigating judicial leaks in which there is a high level of suspected actors, because the investigation becomes prospective, and has also cited the workload of an investigation in which they worked every day of the week . “I carried out this macro investigation and carried out other causes. Are they going to tell me that I had to open 70 separate pieces to investigate leaks?” he asked the court.

The interrogation of the prosecutor has lasted almost five hours in which he has also questioned the instruction of the so-called ORA case, which led to the arrest of officials from the Palma City Council and the PP councilor Álvaro Gijón. Penalva has insisted that the statement of the witness that gave rise to the case was credible and that the award of the regulated parking service to a specific businessman “was a fraud like a cathedral.” At this point he has stressed that the arrests that were ordered were “police”, including those of the councilor’s family, whom he says he did not know. “I did not know Mr. Gijón. I remember that Mr. Gijón was involved in very shady matters, that he was investigated for the issue of the parties, there were quite a few…