Amara case, Davigo sentenced in Brescia

Piercamillo Davigo was sentenced to one year and three months and to compensate 20 thousand euros, defendant for the disclosure of official secrecy on the sealed reports returned to the Milan prosecutor’s office by the lawyer Piero Amara on the alleged existence of the lodge Hungary. This was decided by the Court of Brescia (Spanò-Macca-de Nisi college). The prosecutor had asked for a sentence of one year and four months with a suspended sentence.

Amara case, Davigo sentenced: “We will appeal”

“We will appeal.” Piercamillo Davigo said this while commenting on the phone with the lawyer Francesco Borasi on the 15-month sentence, with the conditional suspension of the sentence and the non-mention, which the Court of Brescia inflicted on him in the trial in which he was accused for revealing the secret of office on the sealed reports returned to the Milan prosecutor’s office by the lawyer Piero Amara on the presumed existence of the Hungary lodge. The former councilor of the CSM was not present in the courtroom today.

The processstarted on May 24, 2022was celebrated with ten hearings during which they were called to witness all the main leaders of the judiciary and the CSM of the 2018-2022 season. The Prosecutor of Brescia had asked for a sentence of 1 year and 4 months with suspended sentence for accusing Davigo of having collaborated with the prosecutor Paolo Storari, who gave him the Amara minutes in word format on a pen drive in Milan, in “disclosing documents covered by investigative secrecy” and for having in turn delivered or shown them to various people in Rome, both inside and outside the Superior Council of the Judiciary: the former vice president, David Ermini, the former first president of Cassation, Pietro Curzio, the former Pg of Cassation, Giovanni Salvi, the Csm councilors Giuseppe Marra, Ilaria Pepe, Alessandro Pepe, Giuseppe Cascini, Fulvio Gigliotti, Stefano Cavanna, the former president of the anti-mafia parliamentary commission, Nicola Morra, and the administrative assistants at the CSM Giulia Befera and Marcella Contraffatto.

The court of Brescia has granted Davigo extenuating circumstances and he has it sentenced to pay the costs of the proceedings and to compensate the former colleague at the CSM Sebastiano Ardita – indicated by Amara as belonging to the Hungarian Lodge – with 20,000 euros plus 5,000 in legal fees. The college set the deadline for filing the reasons for the sentence at 30 days.

