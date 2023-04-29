The secretary of Peace and Security of Podemos, Julio Rodríguez, and former chief of the Defense Staff (Jemad), sees in the regional candidacy of María Marín an ecological and feminist alternative to face “one of the worst governments in this country , the first that allowed the extreme right to enter the administrations and that today is supported by defectors. An alternative capable of promoting “change, putting an end to the corruption of the PP and debugging responsibilities.”

Regarding Cartagena, where he attended the presentation of the local candidacy for 28-M this Saturday in the San Ginés neighborhood, he assured that the regional coalition government is associated with the “corruption of the Popular Party, such as the alleged rigging of contracts in the Port Authority”.

The Podemos candidate for mayor of the port city, Leli García, criticized that the City Council wants to “ignore the port scandal. This matter is not exclusive to Yolanda Muñoz, the Consistory has representation in the governing body of the port. She also denounced the “involvement of the PP and the growing suspicion about the actions of the current party spokesman, Joaquín Segado.”

fight for climate change



We can bet in its 28-M program for a climate shield, as important as the social one. In Rodríguez’s opinion, “the environmental crisis is pressing, as can be seen in the degradation of the Mar Menor.” The star proposal of the purple formation is a Regional Park of the Mar Menor with a natural resource management plan to try to combat degradation. “The regional government does not prevent tons of nitrates from continuing to enter the salty lagoon every day,” added the regional candidate for Podemos, María Marín.