Tetsuya Yamagami, charged with the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has been transferred to the Osaka Detention Center. On Monday, July 25, the agency reports Kyodo.

It is noted that there he will undergo a medical examination for mental illness.

Earlier, on July 22, it was reported that Tetsuya Yamagami was taken into custody by the decision of the Nara District Court, the case will last until the end of November.

According to Kyodo, the court will determine whether Yamagami is capable of criminal responsibility. To do this, the accused will have to undergo a psychiatric examination.

The assassination attempt on Abe took place on July 8, when he was making a speech in the city of Nara as part of an election campaign ahead of elections to the upper house of parliament. The 67-year-old politician was hospitalized, but died a few hours later at the Nara Medical University Hospital.

During the arrest, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami offered no resistance. The detainee explained his act by the fact that he suspected the politician of allegedly in connection with the religious sect “Unification Church”, because of which his family became impoverished.

According to the Yomiuri newspaper, the ex-prime minister accused of murder wrote a letter shortly before the attack, in which he stated his intention. It was clarified that the letter was sent to a man who criticized the sect in his blog. In his letter, he wrote that he did not consider Abe a “real enemy.”

Abe’s funeral has already taken place on July 12, and was attended by relatives and close friends of the politician. The state funeral of the ex-premier will be held on 27 September.