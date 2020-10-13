Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the President of the People’s Democratic Party, was released from custody on Tuesday. Jammu Kashmir administration spokesman Rohit Kansal said – PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti is being released from custody. She was in custody since the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August last year.

The Twitter handle of Mehbooba Mufti confirmed the news saying- “Mehbooba Mufti’s illegal detention is finally over. I thank all those who supported me in these difficult times. I thank all of you. It is Iltija. May Allah protect you. ” Earlier, in July, the Jammu and Kashmir administration extended his detention for three months under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Jammu and Kashmir: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention, says JK Administration Spokesperson Rohit Kansal pic.twitter.com/ssCyFdT1xl – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

During the hearing on a petition filed by Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter last month, the Supreme Court had asked Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta as to how long and under which order the central government wanted to keep Mehbooba Mufti in custody. The court asked the Solicitor General to file a reply on the application filed by Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija within a week. The court said that one cannot always be kept in custody and some middle ground must be found. The Supreme Court said that PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti should request the authorities to participate in party meetings.

At the same time, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah have been released. PSA was also imposed on these two, which was withdrawn several months ago. Farooq and Omar Abdullah had appealed to release all the detained leaders, including Mehbooba.

In August last year, Article 370 of the Indian Constitution giving special rights to Jammu and Kashmir was nullified by the Modi government. Hundreds of state leaders were detained prior to this decision. With the situation normal, most people have been released.