new Delhi: Peoples Democratic Party President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been released. She was under house arrest since the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Now he has been released. He is released after 14 months.

Now Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti tweeted from Mehbooba’s Twitter handle that now that the illegal detention of Mehbooba Mufti is over, I want to thank all those who supported me in this difficult time.

As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. فی امان اﷲ May allah protect you – Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020

Let me tell you that Mehbooba Mufti was under house arrest from August 5, 2019, along with abolishing Article 370, which gave special state status in Jammu and Kashmir last year. Some time ago he approached the court for release.

Let us tell you that the Supreme Court had heard the petition demanding the release of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday. Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti had requested the Supreme Court to amend the petition filed against the imprisonment of her mother under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Hearing this, the court sought answers from the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Asked how much custody can be done under Public Safety Act? How long will Mehbooba be kept in custody?

The Supreme Court said that house arrest cannot be held forever. At the same time, the SC had allowed Iltija Mufti, her uncle to meet her mother Mehbooba Mufti. Explain that in July, the detention of the mufti under the PSA was extended by three months.