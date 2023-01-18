Vialli died a few days ago at the age of 58, after a struggle with cancer.

Vialli, who spent an impressive career with Sampdoria, Juventus, and Chelsea, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer for the first time in 2017, and he recovered after a year, but the disease returned to his body.

In televised statements, Dino Baggio, 51, former midfielder of Inter Milan, Juventus, Lazio and Parma, commenting on Vialli’s death, said:

• “Luca also left our lives. We must investigate the material we took at that time.”

• “Stimulants have been around for a long time. It needs to be understood if some supplements cause harm over time.”

• “In the 1990s there was an abuse of stimulants. We didn’t take strange things, they were natural things, but you have to see if, over time, the body knows how to expel them or if these substances remain inside you.”

• “Many people also talked about the chemicals used to care for the lawn and the toxins in them.”

• “I am afraid for myself. This happens to many footballers.”

Within weeks, Italian football bid farewell to two big stars, Sinisa Mihajlovic, former Lazio and Inter Milan star, in addition to Vialli.

Baggio was one of the best Italian midfielders in the nineties, knowing that he was crowned European Under-21 champion in 1992, and two years later he reached the World Cup final in the United States, but lost on penalties to Brazil.