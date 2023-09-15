Genoa – The Italian water polo player Luca Giustolisi has died of a serious illness, he was 53 years old. Federnuoto communicates this with a note. “Water polo – states the Federation in a note signed among others by the president Paolo Barelli and the Settebello coach Sandro Campagna – remembers him for sensitivity and elegance, passion and competence who he had also carried outside the pool as a technical commentator, manager, coach, psychologist and mental coach”.

Luca Giustolisi was born in Trieste on 13 March 1970 and played for Roma, where he won a Len Cup and a Cup Winners’ Cup, and then Cn Posillipo and Pro Recco, graduating with both Italian and European champion caps. Europe. He was with the national team bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and European champion the year before in Vienna. After leaving water polo, in 2004 he was manager of Trieste, in 2005 he coached Nervi, while in 2008 he was technical director of Torino 81. Just this year he began his activity as a consultant for An Brescia.

Married with the mezzo-soprano Anna Caterina Antonaccileaves behind his son Gillo.