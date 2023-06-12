Corriere della Sera: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died. This is reported Corriere della Sera.

Berlusconi died at the age of 86 at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. Relatives of the ex-premier are currently in the clinic.

La Repubblica also writes that the last hospitalization of the former Prime Minister of Italy was associated with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. According to the newspaper, in recent days, the analyzes of the leader of the Forward Italia party did not show any improvement in his condition.

On June 9, it became known that the former Prime Minister of Italy was hospitalized again. He then ended up at Milan’s San Raffaele Clinic less than a month after his last 45-day stay at that clinic. Berlusconi was last discharged on May 19.

In early May, the ex-premier returned to political work after treatment. At that moment, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the politician was recovering, the most difficult stage of leukemia treatment had been passed. Then the diplomat added that Berlusconi is fully prepared to work from the ward in the clinic.

The former prime minister of Italy was diagnosed with leukemia in early April. Later, the younger brother Paolo confirmed that the leader of the Forward Italia party was no longer in intensive care, but transferred to a regular ward. Doctors initially believed that the politician fell ill with pneumonia.