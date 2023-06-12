Politician was admitted to hospital in Milan; he treated leukemia and lung infection

Former Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on the morning of this Monday (June 12, 2923), according to the news agency Reuters. Berlusconi was admitted to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. He treated leukemia and a lung infection.

Italian media reported that he was hospitalized on April 5 and stayed in the health facility for more than 1 month. In the last week, the politician was hospitalized again to carry out routine examinations, but his health deteriorated.

Silvio Berlusconi was born in Milan on September 29, 1936. He was Prime Minister of Italy between 1994 and 1995, from 2001 to 2005, between 2005 and 2006 and from 2008 to 2011. He also owned the Italian football club AC Milan.

The businessman leaves 5 children, 14 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. According to Forbes, the Berlusconi family is the 3rd richest in the country, with assets of US$ 7 billion (R$ 35.4 billion).

Berlusconi was the leader of the right-wing Forza Italia party. Before a public life with polemics and remarkable episodes, he built his assets with the Fininvest media holding.

Giorgia Meloni

On Friday (June 9), when Berlusconi was hospitalized again, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, made a publication on her Twitter profile wishing the politician well.