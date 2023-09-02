Former Prime Minister Giuliano Amato has pleaded with French President Emmanuel Macron to either refute or confirm his statement about the cause of the June 27, 1980 plane crash, which killed all 81 people on the Italian domestic flight.

What did Amato say?

In an interview with the Rome newspaper La Repubblica, Amato said he was convinced that France had struck the plane while targeting a Libyan military plane.

While he admitted that he had no hard evidence, Amato also confirmed that Italy had informed Gaddafi, and therefore the Libyan leader, who was returning to Tripoli from a meeting in Yugoslavia, did not board the Libyan military plane.

puzzle

The cause of the accident is one of the most enduring mysteries in modern Italy. Some say a bomb exploded on board the Itavia during a flight from Bologna to Sicily, while others say that an examination of the wreckage, recovered from the seabed years later, indicates it was hit by a missile.

Radar signals indicated a flurry of aircraft activity in that part of the sky when the plane went down.

In the interview, Amato was quoted as saying, “The most credible version is the responsibility of the French Air Force in collusion with the Americans who participated in a war in the sky on the evening of June 27.”

Amato also said that NATO intended to “simulate a maneuver, with the participation of several aircraft, during which a missile was supposed to be fired” at Gaddafi’s plane as a target.

In the aftermath of the incident, French, US and NATO officials denied any military activity in the skies that night.

According to Amato, a missile was allegedly fired from a French fighter jet that took off from an aircraft carrier, possibly off the southern coast of Corsica.

Macron, 45, was a small child when the Italian passenger plane plunged into the sea near the small Italian island of Ustica.

Amato told La Repubblica newspaper, “I ask myself why a young president like Macron, although he has nothing to do with the Ustica tragedy, does not want to remove the shame that burdens France and can only delete it in two ways – either by proving that this thesis is unfounded or by simply Verifying its foundation (thesis), by offering the deepest apologies to Italy and to the families of the victims in the name of his government?”

Complete silence

Amato, 85, said that in 2000, when he was prime minister, he sent a letter to the then presidents of the United States and France, Bill Clinton and Jacques Chirac, respectively, to press them to shed light on what happened. But in the end, Amato said, those appeals resulted in “complete silence”.

When The Associated Press inquired about Macron’s office, he said on Saturday that he would not comment on Amato’s remarks.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on Amato to clarify whether he had concrete evidence to support his assertions so that her government could pursue any further investigation.

Meloni said in a statement from her office that Amato’s words “deserve heed,” noting that the former prime minister specified that his assertions were “the fruit of personal conclusions.”

Confirmations of French involvement are not new. In a 2008 television interview, former Italian President Francesco Cossiga, who was serving as prime minister when the accident occurred, blamed the incident on a French missile that had been aimed at a Libyan military plane, and said he had learned that the military branch of Italian intelligence had informed Gaddafi.

Gaddafi was killed during the Libyan civil war in 2011.