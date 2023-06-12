How did you feel about the content of this article?

Berlusconi had been hospitalized since Friday in Milan, where he was undergoing routine tests to treat chronic leukemia. | Photo: Angelo Carconi/EFE

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi died on Monday at the age of 86 in Milan. The politician had been hospitalized at San Raffaele Hospital since Friday (9) to undergo routine tests for chronic leukemia.

According to information from the Ansa agency, Berlusconi’s health conditions worsened earlier in the day. He was still treating a lung infection, which would have aggravated the disease, and died accompanied by his wife, Marta Fascina, and their children.

Berlusconi was elected Prime Minister of Italy for three terms, which added nine years in power in a controversial administration and involved in tax and sex scandals. The politician was expelled from the Senate, but the Italian Supreme Court annulled the sentence in 2015.

The decision allowed Berlusconi to return to the Legislature in September 2022 alongside Giorgia Meloni.